NORFOLK, Va. (May 23, 2025) Capt. Sean Knight, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) leads a tour for members of the French Institute of Advanced National Defense Studies, May 23, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9067668
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-QE928-1162
|Resolution:
|4133x2755
|Size:
|929.69 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Hosts French Institute for Higher National Defense Studies [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.