Kearsarge Hosts French Institute for Higher National Defense Studies

NORFOLK, Va. (May 23, 2025) Capt. Sean Knight, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), welcomes members of the French Institute of Advanced National Defense Studies on the flight deck of the ship, May 23, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)