    Kearsarge Hosts French Institute for Higher National Defense Studies [Image 3 of 6]

    Kearsarge Hosts French Institute for Higher National Defense Studies

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Erika Kugler 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 23, 2025) Capt. Sean Knight, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), welcomes members of the French Institute of Advanced National Defense Studies on the flight deck of the ship, May 23, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 13:32
    Photo ID: 9067665
    VIRIN: 250523-N-QE928-1043
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 854.97 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Kearsarge Hosts French Institute for Higher National Defense Studies [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kearsarge Hosts French Institute for Higher National Defense Studies
    Tour
    NATO
    Allies and Partners

