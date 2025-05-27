Kearsarge Hosts French Institute for Higher National Defense Studies

NORFOLK, Va. (May 23, 2025) Capt. Sean Knight, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), and Command Master Chief Charles Horgan, pose for a photo with members of the French Institute of Advanced National Defense Studies during a tour of the ship, May 23, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)
