Kearsarge Hosts French Institute for Higher National Defense Studies

NORFOLK, Va. (May 23, 2025) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Eddy Minuku, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), welcomes members of the French Institute of Advanced National Defense Studies, in French, during a tour of the ship, May 23, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)