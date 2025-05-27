Kearsarge Hosts French Institute for Higher National Defense Studies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (May 23, 2025) A member of the French Institute of Advanced National Defense Studies takes a photo in main medical during a tour of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), May 23, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Erika L. Kugler)