12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight

U.S. Army Col. Ryan C. Kendall, commander of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, stands with Soldiers assigned to 12th CAB after his final flight at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, May 27, 2025. Kendall completed the U.S. Army aviation tradition marking a significant career milestone and ended the ceremonial landing with a formal water salute. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)