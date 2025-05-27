U.S. Army Col. Ryan C. Kendall, commander of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, stands with Soldiers assigned to 12th CAB after his final flight at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, May 27, 2025. Kendall completed the U.S. Army aviation tradition marking a significant career milestone and ended the ceremonial landing with a formal water salute. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9066789
|VIRIN:
|250527-A-VC863-2262
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|11.97 MB
|Location:
|KATTERBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.