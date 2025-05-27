Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight [Image 2 of 11]

    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight

    KATTERBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Col. Ryan C. Kendall, the commander of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts his final flight in an AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter over Bavaria, Germany, May 27, 2025. Kendall completed the U.S. Army aviation tradition marking a significant career milestone and ended the ceremonial landing with a formal water salute. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

