U.S. Army Col. Ryan C. Kendall, the commander of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts his final flight in an AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter above Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria, Germany, May 27, 2025. Kendall completed the U.S. Army aviation tradition marking a significant career milestone and ended the ceremonial landing with a formal water salute. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9066782
|VIRIN:
|250527-A-VC863-1659
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|16.2 MB
|Location:
|KATTERBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS