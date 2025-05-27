12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Ryan C. Kendall, the commander of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts his final flight in an AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter above Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria, Germany, May 27, 2025. Kendall completed the U.S. Army aviation tradition marking a significant career milestone and ended the ceremonial landing with a formal water salute. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)