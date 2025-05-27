Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight

    KATTERBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Col. Ryan C. Kendall, the commander of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a ceremonial water salute after landing at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, May 27, 2025. Kendall completed his final flight in an AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter as an Army aviation tradition, marking a significant career milestone. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 10:16
    Photo ID: 9066783
    VIRIN: 250527-A-VC863-1908
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: KATTERBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight
    12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    12CAB
    StrongerTogether
    WingsOfVictory
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download