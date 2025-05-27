12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Ryan C. Kendall, the commander of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts a ceremonial water salute after landing at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, May 27, 2025. Kendall completed his final flight in an AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter as an Army aviation tradition, marking a significant career milestone. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)