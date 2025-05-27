12th CAB honors its brigade commander with a final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Ryan C. Kendall, commander of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, delivers a speech after his final flight at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, May 27, 2025. Kendall thanked his family and the Soldiers of 12th CAB while his uniform was drenched from the water salute. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Magaña)