U.S. Special Operations Command Korea personnel and Jeju Special Operation
Unit personnel, conducts close-range rifle training at Jeju City, Republic of Korea,
May 19, 2025. Advancing continued interoperability between the two nations, the
routine training involved U.S. special operations personnel and the Jeju Special
Operations Unit personnel. The U.S. SOF community has a no-fail crisis response
mission, and the training enables burden sharing between the two nations as a
means for countering grey-zone and other irregular activities which threaten a free
and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough, 982nd Combat
Camera Company)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 22:19
|Photo ID:
|9065948
|VIRIN:
|051925-A-NT242-1184
|Resolution:
|4262x2841
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|JEJU, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.