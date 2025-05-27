U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Special Operations Command Korea personnel and Jeju Special Operation

Unit personnel, conducts close-range rifle training at Jeju City, Republic of Korea,

May 19, 2025. Advancing continued interoperability between the two nations, the

routine training involved U.S. special operations personnel and the Jeju Special

Operations Unit personnel. The U.S. SOF community has a no-fail crisis response

mission, and the training enables burden sharing between the two nations as a

means for countering grey-zone and other irregular activities which threaten a free

and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough, 982nd Combat

Camera Company)