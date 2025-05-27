U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Special Operations Command Korea personnel conduct close-range, small-

arms training with the Jeju Special Operation Unit personnel at Jeju City, Republic

of Korea, May 20, 2025. Advancing continued interoperability between the two

nations, the routine training involved U.S. special operations personnel and the

Jeju Special Operations Unit personnel. The U.S. SOF community has a no-fail

crisis response mission, and the training enables burden sharing between the two

nations as a means for countering grey-zone and other irregular activities which

threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin

Yarborough, 982nd Combat Camera Company)