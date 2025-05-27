U.S. Special Operations Command Korea personnel conduct close-range, small-
arms training with the Jeju Special Operation Unit personnel at Jeju City, Republic
of Korea, May 20, 2025. Advancing continued interoperability between the two
nations, the routine training involved U.S. special operations personnel and the
Jeju Special Operations Unit personnel. The U.S. SOF community has a no-fail
crisis response mission, and the training enables burden sharing between the two
nations as a means for countering grey-zone and other irregular activities which
threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin
Yarborough, 982nd Combat Camera Company)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 22:21
|Photo ID:
|9065946
|VIRIN:
|052025-A-NT242-1307
|Resolution:
|4859x3239
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|JEJU, KR
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.