A member of the Jeju Special Operation Unit, fires their rifle during training at Jeju
City, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2025. Advancing continued interoperability
between the two nations, the routine training involved U.S. special operations
personnel and the Jeju Special Operations Unit personnel. The U.S. SOF
community has a no-fail crisis response mission, and the training enables burden
sharing between the two nations as a means for countering grey-zone and other
irregular activities which threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by
Spc. Justin Yarborough, 982nd Combat Camera Company)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 22:20
|Photo ID:
|9065944
|VIRIN:
|051925-A-NT242-1039
|Resolution:
|4077x2718
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|JEJU, KR
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.