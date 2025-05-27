U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Jeju Special Operation Unit, fires their rifle during training at Jeju

City, Republic of Korea, May 19, 2025. Advancing continued interoperability

between the two nations, the routine training involved U.S. special operations

personnel and the Jeju Special Operations Unit personnel. The U.S. SOF

community has a no-fail crisis response mission, and the training enables burden

sharing between the two nations as a means for countering grey-zone and other

irregular activities which threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by

Spc. Justin Yarborough, 982nd Combat Camera Company)