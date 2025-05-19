Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training

    JEJU, SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough 

    8th Army

    U.S. Special Operations Command Korea personnel conduct a small unit training
    program of instruction with Jeju Special Operation Unit personnel, discussing
    tactical movements and reacting to fire at Jeju City, Republic of Korea, May 21,
    2025. Advancing continued interoperability between the two nations, the routine
    training involved U.S. special operations personnel and the Jeju Special Operations
    Unit personnel. The U.S. SOF community has a no-fail crisis response mission, and
    the training enables burden sharing between the two nations as a means for
    countering grey-zone and other irregular activities which threaten a free and open
    Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough, 982 nd Combat Camera
    Company)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 22:20
    Photo ID: 9065947
    VIRIN: 052125-A-NT242-1130
    Resolution: 6080x4053
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: JEJU, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training
    U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training
    U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training
    U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training
    U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations Command Korea
    SOCKOR
    Indo-Pacific
    Jeju Special Operations Unit
    SOF community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download