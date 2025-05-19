U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training

U.S. Special Operations Command Korea personnel conduct a small unit training
program of instruction with Jeju Special Operation Unit personnel, discussing
tactical movements and reacting to fire at Jeju City, Republic of Korea, May 21,
2025. Advancing continued interoperability between the two nations, the routine
training involved U.S. special operations personnel and the Jeju Special Operations
Unit personnel. The U.S. SOF community has a no-fail crisis response mission, and
the training enables burden sharing between the two nations as a means for
countering grey-zone and other irregular activities which threaten a free and open
Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough, 982 nd Combat Camera
Company)
