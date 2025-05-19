U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Special Operations Command Korea personnel conduct a small unit training

program of instruction with Jeju Special Operation Unit personnel, discussing

tactical movements and reacting to fire at Jeju City, Republic of Korea, May 21,

2025. Advancing continued interoperability between the two nations, the routine

training involved U.S. special operations personnel and the Jeju Special Operations

Unit personnel. The U.S. SOF community has a no-fail crisis response mission, and

the training enables burden sharing between the two nations as a means for

countering grey-zone and other irregular activities which threaten a free and open

Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough, 982 nd Combat Camera

Company)