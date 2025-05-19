U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training

U.S. Special Operations Command Korea personnel and the Jeju Special
Operation Unit personnel pose for a group photo after a closing ceremony for
routine training at Jeju City, Republic of Korea, May 23, 2025. Advancing continued
interoperability between the two nations, the routine training involved U.S. special
operations personnel and the Jeju Special Operations Unit personnel. The U.S.
SOF community has a no-fail crisis response mission, and the training enables
burden sharing between the two nations as a means for countering grey-zone and
other irregular activities which threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army
photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough, 982nd Combat Camera Company)
