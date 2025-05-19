U.S., ROK special operations personnel enhance counter gray zone burden sharing through routine training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Special Operations Command Korea personnel and the Jeju Special

Operation Unit personnel pose for a group photo after a closing ceremony for

routine training at Jeju City, Republic of Korea, May 23, 2025. Advancing continued

interoperability between the two nations, the routine training involved U.S. special

operations personnel and the Jeju Special Operations Unit personnel. The U.S.

SOF community has a no-fail crisis response mission, and the training enables

burden sharing between the two nations as a means for countering grey-zone and

other irregular activities which threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army

photo by Spc. Justin Yarborough, 982nd Combat Camera Company)