Intramural soccer: DM United vs. Tucson Police Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Davis-Monthan’s intramural soccer team, DM United, and the Tucson Police Department intramural soccer team shake hands after a game at Kino Sports North Grandstand in Tucson, Arizona, May 24, 2025. By engaging in friendly competition with local teams, DM United strengthened ties between DM and the Tucson community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)