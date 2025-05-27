Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intramural soccer: DM United vs. Tucson Police Department [Image 5 of 5]

    Intramural soccer: DM United vs. Tucson Police Department

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    Members of Davis-Monthan’s intramural soccer team, DM United, and the Tucson Police Department intramural soccer team shake hands after a game at Kino Sports North Grandstand in Tucson, Arizona, May 24, 2025. By engaging in friendly competition with local teams, DM United strengthened ties between DM and the Tucson community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 21:09
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
