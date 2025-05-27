Intramural soccer: DM United vs. Tucson Police Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of Davis-Monthan’s intramural soccer team, DM United, keeps a soccer ball away from his opponents during a game against the Tucson Police Department’s soccer team at Kino Sports North Grandstand in Tucson, Arizona, May 24, 2025. By engaging in friendly competition with local teams, DM United strengthened ties between DM and the Tucson community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)