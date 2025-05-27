Intramural soccer: DM United vs. Tucson Police Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and civilians, members of Davis-Monthan’s intramural soccer team, DM United, pose for a team photo during halftime at Kino Sports North Grandstand in Tucson, Arizona, May 24, 2025. DM United faced off against the Tucson Police Department intramural soccer team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)