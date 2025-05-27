Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intramural soccer: DM United vs. Tucson Police Department [Image 2 of 5]

    Intramural soccer: DM United vs. Tucson Police Department

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman, part of Davis-Monthan’s intramural soccer team, DM United, dribbles a soccer ball during a game at Kino Sports North Grandstand in Tucson, Arizona, May 24, 2025. DM United competed against the Tucson Police department soccer team and won with a score of 1-0. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

