Intramural soccer: DM United vs. Tucson Police Department

A U.S. Airman, part of Davis-Monthan’s intramural soccer team, DM United, dribbles a soccer ball during a game at Kino Sports North Grandstand in Tucson, Arizona, May 24, 2025. DM United competed against the Tucson Police department soccer team and won with a score of 1-0. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)