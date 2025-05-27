A U.S. Airman, a member of Davis-Monthan’s intramural soccer team, DM United, prepares to take a shot at the goal during a game at Kino Sports North Grandstand in Tucson, Arizona, May 24, 2025. DM United competed against the Tucson Police department soccer team and won with a score of 1-0. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 21:09
|Photo ID:
|9065904
|VIRIN:
|250524-F-NC910-2354
|Resolution:
|5595x3723
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intramural soccer: DM United vs. Tucson Police Department [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS