    GT-253 Patching Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    GT-253 Patching Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, removed the mission patch from 1st Lt. John Rockett, 2nd Range Operations Squadron range operations commander, during a patching ceremony in the Heritage Room to celebrate the GT-253 launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2025. The ceremony honored the mission team’s success, recognized the launch MVP with a commemorative game ball, and added the GT-253 patch to the Heritage Room wall. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 12:29
    Photo ID: 9064580
    VIRIN: 250522-X-VJ291-1003
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
