U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, removed the mission patch from 1st Lt. John Rockett, 2nd Range Operations Squadron range operations commander, during a patching ceremony in the Heritage Room to celebrate the GT-253 launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2025. The ceremony honored the mission team’s success, recognized the launch MVP with a commemorative game ball, and added the GT-253 patch to the Heritage Room wall. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9064580
|VIRIN:
|250522-X-VJ291-1003
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|6.68 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GT-253 Patching Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.