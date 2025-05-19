GT-253 Patching Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, removed the mission patch from 1st Lt. John Rockett, 2nd Range Operations Squadron range operations commander, during a patching ceremony in the Heritage Room to celebrate the GT-253 launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2025. The ceremony honored the mission team’s success, recognized the launch MVP with a commemorative game ball, and added the GT-253 patch to the Heritage Room wall. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)