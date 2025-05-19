GT-253 Patching Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tony Santino, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, with the MVP game ball during a patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2025. The unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launched during an operational test at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, May 21, 2025, from Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)