    GT-253 Patching Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    GT-253 Patching Ceremony

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, presents U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tony Santino, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, with the MVP game ball during a patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2025. The unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launched during an operational test at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, May 21, 2025, from Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 12:29
    Photo ID: 9064578
    VIRIN: 250522-X-VJ291-1001
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, GT-253 Patching Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg
    USAF
    USSF
    GT-253

