GT-253 Patching Ceremony

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Darin Lister, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, places patches on the Heritage Room wall during a patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. May 22, 2025. The ceremony honored the mission team’s success during the GT-253 mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)