U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Darin Lister, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, places patches on the Heritage Room wall during a patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. May 22, 2025. The ceremony honored the mission team’s success during the GT-253 mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9064581
|VIRIN:
|250522-X-VJ291-1004
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GT-253 Patching Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.