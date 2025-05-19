GT-253 Patching Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tony Santino, 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, pose for a photo with the GT-253 mission patch during a patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 22, 2025. The patching ceremony commemorates Vandenberg's launches and highlights the launch team that enables the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)