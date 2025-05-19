Remembering the fallen: Cambridge Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen stand at parade rest during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial in Cambridge, England, May 26, 2025. Military and community members gathered for the Memorial Day ceremony to honor and remember those who gave their lives through their service to the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)