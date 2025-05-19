Remembering the fallen: Cambridge Memorial Day ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, gives remarks during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial in Cambridge, England, May 26, 2025. Service members and community members gathered to remember the fallen heroes and honor their legacies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
|05.26.2025
|05.27.2025 11:04
|9064216
|250526-F-IH537-1208
|4206x3004
|5.8 MB
|CAMBRIDGE, GB
|1
|0
