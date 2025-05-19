Remembering the fallen: Cambridge Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members salute during the playing of the U.S. national anthem during the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial in Cambridge, England, May 26, 2025. Service members and community members gathered to remember the fallen heroes and honor their legacies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)