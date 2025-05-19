Remembering the fallen: Cambridge Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing stand at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial in Cambridge, England, May 26, 2025. Service members and community members gathered to remember the fallen heroes and honor their legacies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)