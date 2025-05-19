Remembering the fallen: Cambridge Memorial Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Kirkpatrick, U.S. Air Forces in Europe band noncommissioned officer in charge, plays the trumpet during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial in Cambridge, England, May 26, 2025. Service members and community members gathered to remember the fallen heroes and honor their legacies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)