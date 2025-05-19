Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering the fallen: Cambridge Memorial Day ceremony

    Remembering the fallen: Cambridge Memorial Day ceremony

    CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Kirkpatrick, U.S. Air Forces in Europe band noncommissioned officer in charge, plays the trumpet during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial in Cambridge, England, May 26, 2025. Service members and community members gathered to remember the fallen heroes and honor their legacies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 11:04
    Location: CAMBRIDGE, GB
    Memorial Day
    100th ARW
    Cambridge American Cemetery
    Bloody Hundredth

