    36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing

    Major Jacob Bessler, 36th Medical Group, checks on a simulated casualty during a Mass Casualty Exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2025. The 36th MDG hosts many exercises to keep their Airmen ready to fight. This month they decided to drill their Airmen on the processes of a mass casualty. Each process was evaluated by the Wing Inspection Team. These findings would be brought to the chiefs of each division to assess and make the changes needed to be more efficient and effective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 9063133
    VIRIN: 250514-F-YT646-2403
    Resolution: 5419x3333
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

