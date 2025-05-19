36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Major Jacob Bessler, 36th Medical Group, checks on a simulated casualty during a Mass Casualty Exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2025. The 36th MDG hosts many exercises to keep their Airmen ready to fight. This month they decided to drill their Airmen on the processes of a mass casualty. Each process was evaluated by the Wing Inspection Team. These findings would be brought to the chiefs of each division to assess and make the changes needed to be more efficient and effective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)