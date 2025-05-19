36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

36th Medical Group Airmen transport simulated casualties into the final staging area during a Mass Casualty Exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2025. All MDG Airmen are trained for worst-case scenarios like a hostile attack. This means Airmen with primary duties like dentists, lab technicians, pharmacy techs, etc. also have their crisis response duties either serving as field response team members, decontamination team members, manpower and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)