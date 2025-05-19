Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing

    36th Medical Group Airmen transport simulated casualties into the final staging area during a Mass Casualty Exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2025. All MDG Airmen are trained for worst-case scenarios like a hostile attack. This means Airmen with primary duties like dentists, lab technicians, pharmacy techs, etc. also have their crisis response duties either serving as field response team members, decontamination team members, manpower and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 22:35
    Photo ID: 9063118
    VIRIN: 250514-F-YT646-7096
    Resolution: 3966x5284
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, 36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    simulated casualties
    mass casualty drill
    medical training
    stretcher carry
    medical group training

