    36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing

    36th Medical Group field response team transport a simulated casualty during a Mass Casualty Exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2025. The exercise simulated a hostile attack with multiple casualties with varying degrees of severity. The field response team was evaluated on their triage process and how quickly and efficiently they can make decisions that could save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 22:35
    VIRIN: 250514-F-YT646-4863
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
