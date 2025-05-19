36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech Sgt. Kendra Morales, left, and Senior Airman Silas Carter, field response team members, transport a simulated casualty during a Mass Casualty Exercise on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2025. The exercise simulated a hostile attack with multiple casualties with varying degrees of severity. The field response team was evaluated on their triage process and how quickly and efficiently they can make decisions that could save lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)