36th MDG Mass Casualty Exercise

(From left) Major Winnebelle Smith, Tech. Sgt Andy Renteria, and Capt. Anne Gielyn Auer, in-processing team, review patient information during a Mass Casualty Exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 14, 2025. This exercise simulated a hostile attack with multiple casualties of varying injuries. The final part of the exercise was the simulation of getting the injured to the correct departments that would be best able to provide specialized care for that individual. With multiple casualties and lives on the line, efficiency, communication and teamwork are crucial to this task. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)