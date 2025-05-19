Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) Sailors, assigned to Fleet Surgical Team 7, and U.S. Marines, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, transport a patient during a joint medical drill on board. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Huang)