ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) U.S. Marines, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, carry a patient on a stretcher during a joint medical drill on board. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Huang)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 21:10
|Photo ID:
|9063028
|VIRIN:
|250525-N-TM159-3112
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima [Image 14 of 14], by SN Nathan Huang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.