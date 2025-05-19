Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) Sailors and Marines, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, gather for Memorial Day 5k run on flight deck honoring and remembering those who died while serving in the U.S. military. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Huang)