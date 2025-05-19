Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run [Image 7 of 14]

    Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nathan Huang 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) Sailors and Marines, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, gather for Memorial Day 5k run on flight deck honoring and remembering those who died while serving in the U.S. military. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Huang)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 9063026
    VIRIN: 250525-N-TM159-1350
    Resolution: 3217x4826
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run [Image 14 of 14], by SN Nathan Huang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WARSHIP
    WARFIGHTERS
    READINESS
    MemorialDay
    LHD7

