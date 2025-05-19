Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima [Image 10 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nathan Huang 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 25, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and Fleet Surgical Team 2, and U.S. Marines, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, check a patient’s vitals during a joint medical drill on board. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Huang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 9063029
    VIRIN: 250525-N-TM159-3183
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1003.19 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima [Image 14 of 14], by SN Nathan Huang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run
    Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run
    Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run
    Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run
    Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run
    Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run
    Iwo Jima 5k Memorial Day run
    Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima
    Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima
    Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima
    Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima
    Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima
    Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima
    Medical Drill Aboard Iwo Jima

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WARSHIP
    WARFIGHTERS
    READINESS
    LHD7
    MedicalDrill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download