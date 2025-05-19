American and Belgian flags are posted in front of headstones to commemorate Memorial Day weekend at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial, Belgium, May 23, 2025. Over 7,900 service members who gave their lives in the European theater during World War II are interred at the cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9061127
|VIRIN:
|250523-F-AC305-1383
|Resolution:
|5677x3777
|Size:
|13.33 MB
|Location:
|HENRI-CHAPELLE, LIèGE (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Flags-In: 701st Munitions Support Squadron commemorates Memorial Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.