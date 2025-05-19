Flags-In: 701st Munitions Support Squadron commemorates Memorial Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

American and Belgian flags are posted in front of headstones to commemorate Memorial Day weekend at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial, Belgium, May 23, 2025. Over 7,900 service members who gave their lives in the European theater during World War II are interred at the cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)