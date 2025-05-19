Flags-In: 701st Munitions Support Squadron commemorates Memorial Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sonia Hugnou, the spouse of Master Sgt. Nikolas Hugnou, assigned to the 701st Munitions Support Squadron, places an American flag in front of a headstone at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial, Belgium, May 23, 2025. Every year during Memorial Day weekend, military units and local communities around the world mark the graves of American service members with American flags. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)