    Flags-In: 701st Munitions Support Squadron commemorates Memorial Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Flags-In: 701st Munitions Support Squadron commemorates Memorial Day

    HENRI-CHAPELLE, LIèGE (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dirk Cox (right), and Senior Airman Kyle Reeder, both 701st Munitions Support Squadron emergency action controllers, place American and Belgian flags in front of headstones at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial, Belgium, May 23, 2025. Every year during Memorial Day weekend, military units and local communities around the world mark the graves of American service members with American flags. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 10:22
    Photo ID: 9061125
    VIRIN: 250523-F-AC305-1262
    Resolution: 5164x3436
    Size: 11.68 MB
    Location: HENRI-CHAPELLE, LIèGE (WAL), BE
    Memorial Day
    701st Munitions Support Squadron
    cemeteries
    52nd Munitions Maintenance Group
    flag placing
    U.S. Air Forces in Euorpe

