Flags-In: 701st Munitions Support Squadron commemorates Memorial Day

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dirk Cox (right), and Senior Airman Kyle Reeder, both 701st Munitions Support Squadron emergency action controllers, place American and Belgian flags in front of headstones at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial, Belgium, May 23, 2025. Every year during Memorial Day weekend, military units and local communities around the world mark the graves of American service members with American flags. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)