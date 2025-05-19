Flags-In: 701st Munitions Support Squadron commemorates Memorial Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Ward, 701st Munitions Support Squadron security forces defender, carries Belgian flags to place in front of headstones at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial, Belgium, May 23, 2025. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 701st MUNSS and the NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force placed American and Belgian flags in front of the headstones at Henri-Chappelle to commemorate Memorial Day and honor the fallen World War II service members interred at the cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)