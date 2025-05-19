U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Ward, 701st Munitions Support Squadron security forces defender, carries Belgian flags to place in front of headstones at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial, Belgium, May 23, 2025. U.S. Airmen assigned to the 701st MUNSS and the NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force placed American and Belgian flags in front of the headstones at Henri-Chappelle to commemorate Memorial Day and honor the fallen World War II service members interred at the cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 10:22
|Photo ID:
|9061122
|VIRIN:
|250523-F-AC305-1032
|Resolution:
|2634x1756
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|HENRI-CHAPELLE, LIèGE (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flags-In: 701st Munitions Support Squadron commemorates Memorial Day [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.