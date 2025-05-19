Flags-In: 701st Munitions Support Squadron commemorates Memorial Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Bonnie Queen (left), 701st Munitions Support Squadron Command and Control Operations Flight commander, Sonia Hugnou (center), the spouse of Master Sgt. Nikolas Hugnou, and Master Sgt. Hugnou (right), 701st MUNSS Command and Control operations flight superintendent, stamp holes in the ground and place American and Belgian flags in front of headstones at Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial, Belgium, May 23, 2025. U.S. Airmen traveled from Kleine-Brogel Air Base, Belgium and NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen, Germany to Henri-Chapelle over the Memorial Day weekend to honor the legacy and remember the sacrifices of the World War II service members interred at the cemetery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)