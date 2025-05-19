Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO visits VSFB, emphasizes mission readiness and community resilience [Image 7 of 8]

    CSO visits VSFB, emphasizes mission readiness and community resilience

    VANDENBERG SFB, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman meets with Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, California Air National Guard Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Jason Knight, National Guard Bureau Space Operations deputy director, and California Air National Guard Col. Christopher Johnson, 195th Operations Group commander, at the 148th Space Operations Squadron, located at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2025. Saltzman was briefed on the148th SOPS mission to operate the Air Force’s protected MILSATCOM systems, ensuring warfighter communications during peacetime and conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)

    This work, CSO visits VSFB, emphasizes mission readiness and community resilience [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Draeke Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

