CSO visits VSFB, emphasizes mission readiness and community resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman meets with Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, California Air National Guard Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Jason Knight, National Guard Bureau Space Operations deputy director, and California Air National Guard Col. Christopher Johnson, 195th Operations Group commander, at the 148th Space Operations Squadron, located at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2025. Saltzman was briefed on the148th SOPS mission to operate the Air Force’s protected MILSATCOM systems, ensuring warfighter communications during peacetime and conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)