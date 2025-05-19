CSO visits VSFB, emphasizes mission readiness and community resilience

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman visited Vandenberg Space Force Base May 23, 2025, to meet with Team Vandenberg leadership, tour operational units, and discuss the future of space operations. Accompanied by his spouse, Jennifer Saltzman, the visit focused on mission readiness and community programs that support Guardians, Airmen, and their families.

Saltzman toured Space Launch Delta 30, the 18th Space Defense Squadron, and the 148th Space Operations Squadron. Discussions with leadership covered space operations, the Guardian Spirit, and SLD 30’s critical role in national defense.

Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander, briefed Saltzman on the modernization of the Western Range, which is critical to supporting spaceport of the future operations.

“Guardians stand on the front lines of space defense, protecting the critical assets that power our nation's security and way of life," said Saltzman. "The future of our service demands relentless innovation, unwavering resilience, and a pursuit of excellence. The team at Vandenberg is essential to ensure we stay ahead of emerging challenges.”

At the 18th Space Defense Squadron, Saltzman met with Col. Raj Agriwal, Mission Delta 2 commander, and Lt. Col. Jordan Mugg, 18 SDS commander. The squadron manages the U.S. Space Surveillance Network, which tracks man-made objects in Earth’s orbit. Mugg provided updates on the squadron’s mission and its role in space defense.

Saltzman also visited the 148th Space Operations Squadron, where he met with Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, California Air National Guard Adjutant General; Brig. Gen. Jason Knight, National Guard Bureau Space Operations deputy director; and Col. Christopher Johnson, 195th Operations Group commander. The visit focused on the squadron’s role operating MILSATCOM systems to ensure secure communications for warfighters during peacetime and conflict.

Mrs. Saltzman toured several base facilities aimed at improving quality of life and mission readiness, including the Crucible Innovation Hub, Child Development Center, Human Performance Optimization Center, bowling alley, arcade, and childcare centers.

“The strength of our community directly impacts the strength of our mission. When we invest in our people, we invest in the future of the Space Force,” said Shoemaker. "Supporting our Guardians, Airmen and their families is not just a priority—it’s a necessity. Programs that promote wellness and resilience are key to mission readiness."

During her visit, Mrs. Saltzman met with spouses, childcare providers, youth program leaders, and wellness specialists to better understand the programs and services that support the well-being of the Vandenberg Space Force Base community.

The visit reinforced Vandenberg’s vital role in shaping the future of space operations while ensuring the strength and resilience of the people behind the mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2025 Date Posted: 05.24.2025 00:16 Story ID: 498870 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO visits VSFB, emphasizes mission readiness and community resilience, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.