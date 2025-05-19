CSO visits VSFB, emphasizes mission readiness and community resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, discusses key mission objectives with U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, right, and Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, center, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif, May 23, 2025. Throughout the meeting, Saltzman queued-in on Team Vandenberg’s significant successes and ongoing modernization of the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)