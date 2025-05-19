Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO visits VSFB, emphasizes mission readiness and community resilience

    CSO visits VSFB, emphasizes mission readiness and community resilience

    VANDENBERG SFB, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, left, discusses key mission objectives with U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, right, and Col. Dorian Hatcher, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, center, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif, May 23, 2025. Throughout the meeting, Saltzman queued-in on Team Vandenberg’s significant successes and ongoing modernization of the Western Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)

    Space Force, Air Force, Military, Rockets, Space, Launch

