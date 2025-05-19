CSO visits VSFB, emphasizes mission readiness and community resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman shakes hands with Lt. Col. Sahira DeMarco, 148th Space Operations Squadron commander, in front of the 148th SOPS building located at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 23, 2025. Saltzman was briefed on the 148th SOPS mission to operate the Air Force’s protected MILSATCOM systems, ensuring warfighter communications during peacetime and conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)