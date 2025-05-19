Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Kearsarge Sailors Conduct Maintenance

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250522-N-SX503-1077 NORFOLK, Va. (May 22, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Taraus Jones, Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Sang Feria and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Recruit Diamond Richardson, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conduct maintenance in the ship’s fo’c’sle. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9058593
    VIRIN: 250522-N-SX503-1077
    Resolution: 6712x3775
    Size: 786.33 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    MAINTENANCE
    AMPHIBIOUS OPERATIONS

