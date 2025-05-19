Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Participates In Security Drill [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Kearsarge Participates In Security Drill

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250522-N-EG735-1174 NORFOLK, Va. (May 22, 2025) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Zachary Andrews, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participates in a security drill in the ship’s hangar bay, May 22, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance to support its joint U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McDaniel)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 10:59
    Photo ID: 9058591
    VIRIN: 250522-N-EG735-1174
    Resolution: 3955x5933
    Size: 971.33 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Security
    Chief
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Training
    Security Drill
    Maintanance

